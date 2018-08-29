Digital Trends
Home Theater

LG’s 88-inch 8K OLED TV makes public debut at IFA 2018. Here’s why that matters

Caleb Denison
By

lg 88 inch 8k oled tv introduced ifa2018Today at the massive IFA show in Berlin, we’ve learned LG will be showcasing an 88-inch 8K OLED TV, available for all show attendees to ogle. And there will be much ogling.

Behind closed doors at CES 2018, we saw an 88-inch 8K OLED display prototype from LG Display, the South Korean electronics company’s business-to-business arm. The massive screen wasn’t available for show attendees to view — it wasn’t even TV at that point. With today’s announcement, we learn LG is one step closer to making such an advanced TV — likely with a price tag to match its size — available for purchase, likely in 2019.

Sure to generate oohs and aahs by all who pass by, LG’s latest incredibly large 8K creation sports twice the pixel count as 4K and eight times that of standard HDTV. For number crunchers, that’s over 33 million pixels at a 7,680 x 4320 resolution. Another way to imagine it is four 4K televisions in a 4×4 grid.

LG isn’t the only brand bringing 8K to the show, either. We know Samsung will also unveil an 8K QLED TV here at IFA — the billboard advertisements claiming as much are pasted all over Berlin.

Among those not standing enraptured by an 8K image in front of the TV, the arrival of 8K television may not receive such a warm welcome. After all, it seems like we just got 4K TV, and we’ve only just come to the point where 4K content is readily available through streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, and Vudu, and via 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc. Where’s the 8K content going to come from? Why are manufacturers seemingly forcing another upgrade down our throats?

For LG’s part, the evolution is imminent. “LG’s first 8K OLED TV is the pinnacle of technological achievement and the next evolutionary step in display technology,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company in a statement. “4K OLED played a major role in reshaping TV industry and LG is confident that 8K OLED will do the same.”

Kwon is not wrong. The introduction of 4K OLED was a big step toward inciting a battle for ultra-premium TV supremacy and the rapid development that came with that battle has resulted in a trickle-down effect, bringing ever-improved TV picture quality to prices the average consumer can afford.

Aside from the argument that technology is necessarily dying if it isn’t evolving, there’s a proposed benefit to 8K resolution at ultra-large screen sizes. Today’s 65-inch TV is yesterday’s 55-inch TV, and it is likely the average TV size in living rooms and home theaters will get larger in the coming years. LG is betting on it. The company says it expects 8K TV sales to grow to 5 million units by 2022, possibly exceeding the growth of 4K over its first three years.

As for content, the 8K OLED’s onboard upscaling of 4K content should make a considerable difference at 88-inches, and ultimately, 8K content will be here. Live 8K broadcasts are already underway. As for streaming? The bandwidth to support a quality 8K stream is hard to come by, and would like eat up bandwidth caps in a hurry. Still, at such sizes, a compressed 8K signal could look superior to today’s 4K streams.

We’ll be getting hands-on time and video of the new 88-inch 8K OLED TV from LG’s booth at IFA 2018 soon, so visit back for a close look at just what this TV brings to the party.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

PlayStation Vue: The master guide to Sony's internet TV service
Up Next

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge is the wireless home speaker you won't want to hide
Astell & Kern’s new A&futura SE100
Home Theater

Astell & Kern’s new A&futura SE100 hi-res player looks funny, sounds fantastic

Astell & Kern continues to outdo itself, this time with its middle-range player, the A&future SE100. The device with the funny name (and the funny design) is all business when it comes to sound, offering stunningly accurate performance for…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol
Best Vinyl Setups
Home Theater

Listen up: These are the three best vinyl setups, from budget to bougie

From simple and affordable to sleek and swanky, these incredible vinyl setups allow you to listen to your favorite records with outstanding fidelity and take your collection to the next level.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Get loud with the best outdoor speakers to rock your party in any weather

From rugged, solar-powered backwoods listening companions to floating pool party jam boxes, the best outdoor speakers partner with your lifestyle to let you listen to your favorite tunes wherever you go.
Posted By Parker Hall
ifa 2017 front entrance
Home Theater

8K TV, A.I. everything, and more trends we expect to see at IFA 2018

Europe's biggest technology show is just around the corner, and this is a year you will not want to miss. We've rounded up the trends and secrets you need to know ahead of the show's launch later this week.
Posted By Caleb Denison
SAMSUNG-Q9FN
Home Theater

2018 TVs from Samsung, Panasonic are getting HDR10+ via firmware updates

A firmware update released for 2018 TVs from Samsung and Panasonic adds support for the HDR10+ standard, which brings HDR10 closer to Dolby Vision by adding support for dynamic metadata to each frame.
Posted By Kris Wouk
riva audio stadium concert pricing availability feature
Home Theater

Riva Audio’s Concert and Stadium are smart speakers with an emphasis on sound

When we've gotten our hands on speakers from Riva Audio in the past, we've been impressed, so we expect that to remain the case with the company's new smart speakers, the Concert and Stadium.
Posted By Kris Wouk
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple September 2018 Event Coverage

Apple’s annual September event is coming up, though no date, time, and location have been announced just yet. What can we expect? New iPhone devices, starting with the iPhone X Plus, a refreshed iPhone X, and perhaps a smaller model…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
How to place and set up a subwoofer
Home Theater

Setting up a subwoofer can be frustrating, but it doesn't have to be

Integrating a subwoofer into your home theater or stereo drastically improves sound quality, but it can be a real pain. Check out our how-to guide for tips on getting the best possible bass response from your subwoofer.
Posted By Caleb Denison
bose home speaker 500 soundbar 700
Home Theater

Bose one-ups Apple, Amazon with a $400 smart speaker, two new soundbars

Bose has launched three new smart speaker devices, including a pricey, Alexa-enabled smart speaker and two smart soundbars to its lineup, chasing Sonos into the world of assistant-integrated whole-home audio.
Posted By Parker Hall
best free tv shows on youtube marvelous mrs feat
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Amazon Video to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we've compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
TV wall mount
Home Theater

Find the perfect TV wall mount to class up your living room

Mounting a TV is not hard, you just need to know what to look for. Thin TV panels look great on the wall and save space, too. In this buying guide, we cover what you need to consider to find the perfect TV wall mount.
Posted By Caleb Denison
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue: The master guide to Sony’s internet TV service

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Gerald's Game best Netflix original movies
Movies & TV

From 'Icarus' to 'Imperial Dreams,' these are the best Netflix original movies

Netflix's in-house films might not receive the kind of recognition its television series do, but there are plenty worth watching. Here are favorites, whether you're a fan of jazz-centric documentaries or Idris Elba.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Abigail Bassett