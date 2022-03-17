Samsung prices 2022 4K, 8K, Neo QLED TVs, pre-orders begin

Samsung has released its official pricing for its 2022 line-up of 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs and pre-ordering for these new models is now available via Samsung’s website. The TVs include the 8K Neo QLED QN800B and QN900B, 4K Neo QLED models, an update to The Frame 4K TVs, and the somewhat surprising inclusion of Samsung’s first QD-OLED TV, which Samsung is simply calling “Samsung OLED (S95B).”

Samsung OLED TV

Let’s start with the surprise: Samsung’s first QD-OLED TV. Not that it was a surprise that Samsung made the S95B (its official model designation), but it was a surprise that the company decided to make the formal launch of this TV a mention buried among its other 2022 models in a press release about pre-orders.

Regardless, here’s what we know.

The Samsung OLED is a 4K resolution TV that uses the company’s LaserSlim design. It will be available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, just like Sony’s recently announced A95K QD-OLED TV. It’s powered by the company’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K, and Samsung says it features an OLED brightness booster and perceptional color mapping to deliver “brighter, more accurate highlights and the most realistic, lifelike colors.”

The smart TV functionality will use Samsung’s Tizen OS, much like the other smart TVs in Samsung’s portfolio. It will have Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound, which makes for a more realistic sound experience, and Q-Symphony, which lets Samsung TVs and soundbars share the audio duties. The Samsung OLED TV will be Dolby Atmos-capable.

Samsung OLED TV (QN65S95BAFXZA), 65-inch: $3,500, pre-order available now , delivery TBD

, delivery TBD Samsung OLED TV (QN55S95BAFXZA), 55-inch: $2,400, pre-order available now , delivery TBD

Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Samsung’s 2022 8K Neo QLED TVs will be available in three models: The QN900B, QN850B, and QN800B. All models are equipped with the company’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K with AI, which not only supports native 8K content, but can also upscale other resolutions like 4K and 1080p Full HD to near-8K quality. Owners of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 will be able to pair their phones to the new TVs and watch 8K recorded video in full resolution.

As it did with previous Neo QLED models, these TVs use Mini-LED backlights for better brightness and contrast. New for 2022 is 14-bit processing, and a supported 144Hz refresh rate when viewing 4K content (QN900B only). All models get an anti-reflective layer to reduce distractions.

Using stainless steel, the TVs are impressively thin: 16.7mm for the QN900B and 18.7mm for the (QN850B, QN800B).

The QN900B features a powerful 90W 6.2.4-channel sound system, but it also supports the first built-in wireless TV-to-soundbar connection that supports Dolby Atmos, when paired with a compatible Samsung soundbar.

Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN900B, 85-inch: Pricing, pre-order on March 21

Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN900B, 75-inch: Pricing, pre-order on March 21

Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN900B, 65-inch: Pricing, pre-order on March 21

Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN850B, 85-inch: Pricing, pre-order on March 21

Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN850B, 75-inch: Pricing, pre-order on March 21

Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN850B, 65-inch: Pricing, pre-order on March 21

Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN800B, 85-inch: $6,500, pre-order available now

Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN800B, 75-inch: $4,700, pre-order available now

Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN800B, 65-inch: $3,500, pre-order available now

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV

Samsung’s line-up of 2022 4K Neo QLED models includes the QN95B, QN90B, and QN85B, with screen sizes from 50- to 85-inches. The top-of-the-line QN95B uses Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K and supports up to 144Hz refresh rates. For 2022, it also gets new top channel speakers with Object Tracking Sound and Shape Adaptive Light Control, for improved HDR performance.

The QN90B and QN85B also use the Neural Quantum Processor 4K, and support for up to 120Hz. The QN90B also gets a new anti-reflective coating for better handling of ambient light sources.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN95B: Sizes, prices, and pre-order available starting May 23.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN9oB, 85-inch: $5,000, available now.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN90B, 75-inch: $3,500, available now.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN90B, 65-inch: $2,600, available now.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN90B, 55-inch: $1,900, available now.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN90B, 50-inch: $1,600, available now.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN85B, 85-inch: $4,000, available now.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN85B, 75-inch: $2,800, available now.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN85B, 65-inch: $2,000, available now.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN85B, 55-inch: $1,500, available now.

Samsung 4K The Frame TV

For 2022, Samsung’s popular, art gallery-inspired The Frame TV gets a new anti-reflective matte finish. Samsung says the new surface “goes well beyond reducing glare and reflections to improve the viewing experience.” As on previous The Frame models, when the TV is off, it can showcase users’ favorite art. But with the new display’s light scattering surface irregularities, the company claims that it can create the appearance of texture in the art, “whether that be the look of real vellum or the experience of canvas.”

The matte finish screen will also be available on Samsung’s 2022 Serif and Sero lifestyle models, which it plans to release soon. The Frame continues to offer Samsung’s Art Store, which now makes content easier to find, with subscriber access to more than 1,400 pieces of art. And, as promised from CES 2022, you’ll also be able to browse, buy and display NFTs through the platform.

Rounding out the changes for 2022, The Frame gets an upgraded sound system with new top speakers for a more immersive audio experience, an included slim wall mount, and Samsung’s new SolarCell remote.

Samsung 4K The Frame QLED TV, 85-inch: Pricing, pre-ordering available soon.

Samsung 4K The Frame QLED TV, 75-inch: $3,000, pre-order now.

Samsung 4K The Frame QLED TV, 65-inch: $2,000, pre-order now.

Samsung 4K The Frame QLED TV, 55-inch: Pricing, pre-ordering available soon.

Samsung 4K The Frame QLED TV, 50-inch: $1,300, pre-order now.

Samsung 4K The Frame QLED TV, 43-inch: $1,000, pre-order now.

Samsung 4K The Frame QLED TV, 32-inch: Pricing, pre-ordering available soon.

Editors' Recommendations