Buried in a press release among the pricing and pre-order information for the rest of Samsung’s 2022 TV line is the confirmation many TV enthusiasts have been waiting for. Samsung has a TV built on the QD-OLED technology pioneered by Samsung Display, also already found in Sony’s A95K TV, and the Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED computer monitor.

Samsung wants you to just call it Samsung OLED.

The new Samsung OLED TV (S95B) will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch models, priced for pre-order at $2,400 and $3,500 respectively. Samsung’s OLED TV product page for pre-order is here.

The naming convention for this TV has been at the heart of much speculation among tech journalists and TV enthusiasts. Given Samsung’s nearly 10-year history of rebuffing OLED in favor of its QLED line of TVs, some thought Samsung Electronics might call its TV QD-Display, Neo QD, or some other variation which perhaps not-so-deftly avoided the OLED moniker.

It appears that Samsung is bucking that speculation and staring OLED dead in the eyes. Of course, this is not the same version of OLED to which consumers have become accustomed over the past 10 years. That technology, pioneered by LG Display and used in TVs made by LG, Sony, Philips, and others, is a technology called WRGB and differs from the QD-OLED display tech Samsung is using, which combines blue OLEDs with red and green quantum dots.

You can learn more by reading out Samsung Display QD-OLED explainer here.

It will be interesting to see how Samsung’s implementation of this display technology differs from Sony’s implementation in the A95K television. Since the display panel is the same, the difference between Samsung’s TV and Sony’s will essentially come down to processing and a few key engineering decisions. The TVs will likely be as close in performance as they are in price, with very slight differences in performance characteristics.

