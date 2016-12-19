Control access to your property while you’re away with Igloohome’s Smart Keybox

What if you could control access to your property from any location? There’s no longer a reason for you to be tied up just to give someone access to a vacation rental, Airbnb, or other property with Igloohome’s Smart Keybox.

You can grant property access to renters, guests, friends, service or delivery people, or even just use the Smart Keybox as a backup in case family members forget their own keys. All anyone needs to open the Keybox and retrieve a physical key for your property is a unique PIN code or Bluetooth key that you assign to them for a specified duration. You can also unlock the Keybox shackle with supplied physical keys. When you assign a PIN code or Bluetooth key you also set the starting day, time, and duration for which the code or key will work.

The 3.3-pound Smart Keybox is roughly pear-shaped and measures approximately 4.5 inches wide by 6.5-inches high by 1.5 inches thick. The top section is an unlockable open loop you can use to attach the device to a railing, door handle, or gate. You can also mount it on a wall with interior screws through the back. To secure your keys, the box is made of steel-reinforced zinc alloy and the removable top loop is steel with a silicon rubber casing.

There’s room inside the Keybox for up to six keys, seven key cards, or a combination of keys and cards. Wi-Fi and internet connectivity are not necessary for the Igloohome Smart Keybox. The device is linked to a smartphone app key after the user receives the Keybox. Four AAA batteries power the Keybox for up to 12 months. If the internal batteries fail, you can connect an external 9-volt battery to operate the box.

Igloohome has a special arrangement with Airbnb hosts. If hosts wish to integrate their Airbnb calendar with the box, PIN codes will be generated automatically for guests. That service is available for a monthly fee and is intended for host convenience; it’s not required for Airbnb hosts who prefer to greet guests personally. The Keybox also lets real estate agents give access to clients at scheduled times.

The Igloohome Smart Keybox give you the freedom to choose whether to be at your home or other property to greet renters and guests, or roam anywhere in the world while fully controlling property access.