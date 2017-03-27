Ikea is getting into the smart home game with inexpensive lighting components

Why it matters to you If you're a fan of Ikea's modular furniture, the news that it's getting into smart home components may make you smile.

If you like Ikea‘s ready-to-assemble furniture, get ready for an inexpensive way to automate home lighting. The Swedish-based home furnishing company has launched a smart home light system that so far only appears on the company’s Swedish website, according to The Verge.

Ikea’s brand name for its smart home products is Trådfri — which means “wire-free” and is pronounced “troid-free” with the accent on the first syllable, in case you ever want to say “wire-free” in Swedish.

Ikea’s system is compatible with the ZigBee Light Link standard, according to The Verge. In that case, once Trådfri components are available in the U.S. you should have no trouble interfacing with many other smart home components. Note, however, that Ikea’s product description says the Trådfri iOS and Android smartphone app can only be used with Ikea smart lighting products.

As is usually the case, Ikea’s pricing is tempting. A Trådfri base system consisting of an internet gateway, a remote control, and two lightbulbs costs about $85. The gateway, which comes with a wall hanger plate, has to be plugged into AC power and an internet-connected network via an Ethernet cable.

Other Trådfri products include individual bulbs that range in price from approximately $17 to $27 and Floalt panels and illuminated doors for standard Ikea storage units. Other bundles include a motion sensor set and a light/remote package. You can also buy the gateway unit separately.

One last component that bears mention is a puck-shaped light dimmer, available in three colors. As demonstrated to good purpose in the Ikea video, you can apparently dim the lights by rolling the dimmer in your fingers. Bundled with a single lightbulb the dimmer costs just over $20, which makes it a must-have as a conversation piece if nothing else.

The Verge reports Ikea’s Trådfri products will be in Swedish stores by March 31, 2017. Let’s hope they are also available in U.S. sometime soon.