A $300 price cut may make the Juicero juicer more attractive to potential buyers

The tech world is abuzz with incredible new inventions. Smartphones are more powerful than ever, you can experience a reality that’s virtual, and … there’s a high-tech juicer that has raised $120 million.

So, what’s special about a juicer that spits out eight ounces of juice? Well, it’s complicated. It’s a combination of a juice app, a kitchen device, and a massive factory full of people cutting up fruits into pieces that can be processed by the contraption.

As part of the juicer, you need to buy packets of fruit that cost between $4 and $10 each. You slip them into the Wi-Fi connected device, and the Juicero scans a QR (quick response) code on the packet to make sure the ingredients are still fresh. Assuming the fruits and vegetables are good to go, a few squeezes later, you get an eight-ounce cup of juice. As part of the app, you can even plan your own juicing regimens, complete with on-time deliveries. It sounds similar to the Nutralux, another cold-press juicer that recently sought funding on Kickstarter.

The promise of a healthy lifestyle doesn’t come without its drawbacks. While it’s healthy to be drinking all these nutrients, it might not be so healthy for the planet considering the number of plastic packages you’ll go through. A compostable packaging is in the works, according to The New York Times, but “in the works” is different from “available now.”

On top of that, there’s the price. Initially offered for $700, this juicer wasn’t meant for the faint of heart (or the shallow of pocket). That has now changed. On Tuesday, Juicero announced a significant price cut on its juicer, which you can now buy for $399, nearly half off its original price tag.

Now more people can create healthy habits — at the push of a button. Join us in raising a glass to more fruits and veggies in your future: pic.twitter.com/UwQLIPBJQt — Juicero (@juicero) January 17, 2017

While branded as an effort to make the Juicero more accessible, it was almost certainly a strategic move for the company as well, which saw sales of its home appliance skyrocket over Black Friday, when the juicer was on sale for just $350. But regardless of motivation, juice fanatics will doubtless be thrilled to see the device at a lower price point.

The idea for the Juicero came from Doug Evans. Despite the fact that he’s never been before been CEO of a tech company, he ended up getting funding from the likes of Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and even Campbell Soup Company.

“Inspired by your love for Juicero, and with our eyes on a mission to power the plant-based revolution, we decided to lower the price of our press,” Juicero wrote in a blog post. “Now more people can create healthy habits — at the push of a button. Join us in raising a glass to more fruits and veggies in your future.”

Article originally published in April 2016. Updated on 01-17-2017 by Lulu Chang: Added news of $300 price reduction.