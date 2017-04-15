Grill like a boss when you cook this Korean-style BBQ steak

Why it matters to you Add this recipe to your barbecue repertoire and your friends will be in awe.

Grilling season never ends for some of us. That’s the case with Christian Winkler, a BBQ chef from Innsbruck in western Austria. Winkler’s Cook with Me.at YouTube channel documents his grilling enthusiasm and expertise as he shares his recipes.

Some of Winkler’s videos strike an odd, if oddly compelling, note, such as his breakout BBQ Bacon Sushi video, now with more than 7 million views. Dishwasher Sous Vide Steak was another title that gained followers for his channel. Most of Winkler’s recipes use traditional grills to cook his own creations and interpretations of classic meat entrees.

Winkler’s latest creation is Korean BBQ Steak. This dish isn’t for spur of the moment grilling because it starts with a marinade.

For those ready to uncover the secret to Korean barbecue, the marinade ingredients include 1/2 onion, 3 cloves of garlic, 3 preserved pear halves, 1 spring onion, 3 tablespoons of brown sugar, a teaspoon of black pepper, 3 tablespoons of sesame oil, and 80 ml (1/3 cup) of soy sauce. Put all the ingredients in a blender at a medium speed for about 20 seconds.

Once the marinade is ready, put 2 to 4 ribeye steaks in a container large enough to place all the steaks flat. Pour the marinade over the steaks, turn the steaks over once so both sides are thoroughly doused, cover the container with plastic wrap, and put it in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

Just before you’re ready to get the steaks out, preheat your grill to medium-high heat. When the grill is hot enough — don’t start sooner — put the steaks directly on the grill for 90 seconds.

Flip them over for another 90 seconds three times. In all, each side should be cooked for just about 3 minutes.

When fully cooked, remove the steaks from the grill and let them sit for 5 minutes. Sprinkle lightly with sesame seeds and 1 finely chopped spring onion.

At that point, your Korean-style BBQ is ready to slice and serve.

The recipe including the ingredients and equipment Winkler used to prepare and cook the steak are included in the video’s extended description.

If you’re ready to up your grilling game, Winkler’s recipes can take you way past burgers and chicken.