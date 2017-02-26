NextCleaners is an eco-friendly laundry solution for your New York City life

Why it matters to you If you're worried about how your laundry habits are affecting the planet, you may want to check out NextCleaners, the eco-friendly on-demand laundry service.

You may not play basketball like a Brooklyn Nets player, but you can get your dry cleaning done like one. That is, if you’re a customer of New York-based on-demand laundry service NextCleaners. Since launching in 2010, the environmentally-friendly launderer has become the Official Dry Cleaner of the Barclays Center and the NBA team, and now, it wants to be your official dry cleaner as well. The mainly digital service not only wants to bring laundry into the 21st century, but also seeks to establish more green techniques of cleaning clothes.

While there are plenty of laundry services vying for your attention, NextCleaners differentiates itself by way of a few key partnerships. Not only does the New York-based laundry service dry clean for the Brooklyn Nets, but it also maintains partnerships with a few major fashion houses, including Versace, Sandro, Theory, Oscar De La Renta, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, Alice & Olivia, and Zegna. With its eco-friendly dry cleaning, preservation techniques, and leather, suede, and fur care services, there’s not a lot that NextCleaners can’t do. And of course, the best part is that you can get it done all online.

Boasting a proprietary e-Commerce technology platform, placing an order with NextCleaners is about as straightforward as can be. In our experience, the service has been supremely timely (you set a time window for pickup) and efficient, with one-day service offered on weekdays. Their NextSpeedy app allows for pick-up and drop-off requests at the touch of a button.

“Dry cleaning and laundry are one of the essential services that can be provided on-demand. With the launch of NextSpeedy, NextCleaners is positioned to become a leading provider of on-demand services in our marketplace,” said Kam Saifi, NextCleaners Founder and CEO. “The advent of mobile app technologies has enabled the creation of many on-demand services that allow people to handle their day-to-day but essential tasks. Next Cleaners’ goal is to provide high quality and eco-friendly dry cleaning as well as complimentary services in order to deliver a great customer experience.”

And thanks to NextCleaner’s acquisition of Boomerang, another New York City service last year, the company has an even greater capacity to get your laundry done in a timely manner.

So if you’re living a busy city lifestyle that doesn’t exactly include time for cleaning your clothes, let NextCleaners take care of that for you.