SodaStream recalls bottles because they might explode

Did you buy one of these bottles? If so, your bottle could explode under pressure.

SodaStream, the company that popularized making your own soda at home, just issued a recall on roughly 58,600 of its bottles. The company sold around 51,000 of these bottles in the U.S. and another 7,600 in Canada. SodaStream voluntarily recalled the bottles on February 21, after realizing certain one-liter, blue-tinted bottles have the potential to explode under pressure. This means if you pump the bottle full of CO2 or shake the bottle when it’s full of soda, it could explode.

Not all SodaStream blue-tinted, bottles are involved in the recall. Exploding bottles have the words “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” printed on them, along with an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on the warning label, SodaStream reports.

The defective bottles were sold at several retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and online on the company’s own website. Customers purchased the recalled soda containers between February 2016 and January 2017 for about $15.

Fortunately, no one has come forth and reported any injuries resulting from an exploding bottle yet. The recall is more of a preventative measure, Engadget reports. Back in 2012, SodaStream competitor iSi North America recalled its Twist ‘n Sparkle beverage system, after several of the bottles exploded.

What should you do if you own one of these bottles? SodaStream advises customers to stop using the defective bottles immediately, and to contact the company for a refund. You can contact the company through its website or by calling the toll-free number provided.