Honeymoon phase over: Google Home users report the first batch of glitches

Why it matters to you With reports of its Home device failing to respond to voice commands, Google needs to figure out how to fix the issue.

For all the Google Home gets right, the device certainly isn’t perfect. According to a number of complaints logged on Google’s dedicated Home Help Forum, a small group of users reported a number of problems surrounding the Home’s ability to react to voice commands. Ideally, a Google Home device actively listens for a wake word and once said, reacts accordingly within a few seconds. However, the users on the forum complain that instead of, say, reading back the day’s weather forecast, their Google Home responds to its wake word with, “Something went wrong, try again in a few seconds.”

An issue which goes against the entire fabric of what Google Home hopes to offer its users, Google is apparently investigating the owners’ claims. As mentioned above, the problem appears to only affect a small number of Home users, though it’s likely others who experience the same affliction have yet to reach out in the forum. Further, the complication seems to trace its relative beginning to around the middle of February — according to the first post on the forum — with the most current post publishing on Wednesday.

To the users’ credit, most exhausted all available options in hopes of remedying the situation. Be it factory resetting the Home itself, rebooting their Wi-Fi or simply turning off and turning on the device, nothing seems to fix the problem — that is, unless Google just sends them a completely new unit. Specifically, many of the users report issues surrounding the Home’s ability to read back weather, set alarms, and interact with Philips Hue smart bulbs (i.e. turning them on or off). As of this writing, however, we haven’t experienced any of the reported issues and still have the ability to fully interact with the Hue lights and talk with the Home.

Perhaps the issue comes down to a small set of faulty hardware and less of a full-blown crisis brewing, though it’s hardly the kind of press Google wants for its home assistant. For now, owners must patiently wait as Google looks into the issue.