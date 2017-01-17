Report indicates Apple will not launch a new iPhone 6 battery exchange program

Although rumors circulated earlier today that Apple may be set to launch a secondary battery replacement program, specifically targeting its iPhone 6 smartphone, that now seems to be false. Apple has denied such rumors for now and several stores around the U.S. have corroborated this story.

Initially reported by Japanese site Mac Otakara (via MacRumors) the rumored program was said to be targeted at the iPhone 6, though the reasons behind it are unclear. Although battery recalls may conjure up images of burned pants pockets and crispy handsets thanks to Samsung’s recent issues with its Note 7, Apple’s known battery issues lead to devices shutting down prematurely.

However it may be that this was mere rumor and will go no further, as a statement given to AppleInsider suggests Apple is content with its current iPhone 6S battery replacement scheme.

“We constantly evaluate service statistics,” the Apple source stated. “There are no plans or grounds for a wide iPhone 6 battery exchange program at this time.”

This was corroborated by a number of U.S. stores that were queried as part of an investigation into these rumors, which suggests that indeed Apple will not be taking part in a recall any larger in scale that what is already in place for the iPhone 6S.

However it is worth highlighting that the Apple source was quoted as denying any “wide” battery exchange program would be launched. It could be that something smaller, though still more expansive than what is currently in place, will occur in the future.

Separate from the battery issues faced by the iPhone 6S last year, Apple has run into other problems with batteries before. Degrading batteries in the iPhone 5 in 2014 saw it set up a return and replacement scheme for the device, though it only targeted devices sold within a particular window in time.