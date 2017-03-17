Mysterious new Asus tablet shows up on GFXBench with Android 7.0 and 4GB of RAM

Why it matters to you In the market for a new tablet? Depending on the price, this Asus tablet could be an excellent option.

Asus may be prepping a new Android tablet. A mysterious Asus-branded tablet was recently spotted on benchmarking service GFXBench, and it seemingly comes with some very interesting specs.

The device sports the latest and greatest version of Android, Nougat, along with an Imagination Technologies PowerVR Rogue GX6250 GPU, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. It also has a 7MP rear-facing camera and a 4.7MP front-facing camera. The display on the tablet sits at 9.6-inches, along with a resolution of 2048 x 1536. Last but not least is the processor, and while it is unnamed, it seems to be a dodeca-core chipset with a clock-speed of 2.1GHz.

It certainly seems like a nice tablet that will sit somewhere in the mid- to high-end range — so it won’t be as powerful as the top flagships of the year, but it’ll be somewhere right below. There’s no word yet as to when the tablet will be launched or what Asus is calling it, and as usual there’s always the possibility that the company will change the specs before it launches the device. As far as price goes, there’s nothing official just yet, but it should sit somewhere in the $300 to $400 range.

Asus is one of the shrinking list of manufacturers devoting quite a lot of time and energy into its tablet range — along with the likes of Samsung. The company recently unveiled an LTE-capable version of the ZenPad 3S 10, which boasted a Snapdragon 650 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 9.7-inch display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536. All with a price tag of $405.

It’s likely we’ll hear more about this new Asus tablet throughout the coming months before its official launch, and we’ll update this article as we do.