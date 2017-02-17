The Asus Zenfone 3 Go was just leaked online — and it doesn’t look bad

Why it matters to you There are a ton of budget phones out there, but they're not all worth buying. The Asus Zenfone 3 Go is shaping up to be one that is.

The budget-friendly Asus Zenfone Go was one of the most popular devices in the Zenfone 2 lineup, and now it looks like Asus wants to replicate that success. According to recent rumors, the Zenfone 3 Go will be announced before the launch of the Zenfone 4, and it may well make an appearance at MWC 2017.

The report comes from NotebookItalia, and it suggests that the device will be relatively decent, although that will largely depend on the price point. For example, the phone will feature a 5-inch 720p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and 2GB of RAM. That’s not bad when you consider the MediaTek chipset the original Zenfone Go used.

On top of those specs, we should also expect a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, which certainly isn’t a bad combination.

When it comes to design, there are a few leaked images to go off. The images show that the device will feature a similar metal build to the Asus Zenfone 3, though the new device will be a little more simplistic with a smaller camera module that’s moved to the upper left hand corner of the phone’s back, and a basic Asus logo in the middle.

While pricing for the phone is reported to sit at around $160, that obviously remains to be seen. If true, however, the phone could give the likes of the Huawei P8 Lite a run for its money.

The new phone could be useful for Asus in maintaining the Zenfone momentum it has built over the years. That’s especially true if the new device proves to be as popular as the original Zenfone Go — although only time will tell if that ends up happening.

We’ll update this article as soon as we hear more about the Asus Zenfone 3 Go.