Asus’ latest Android phone could be a big threat to the Galaxy S23 Ultra

After plenty of speculation and waiting, Asus is finally ready to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 10, at the end of this month. First announced late last night on the Asus Taiwan Instagram account, the Zenfone 10 will be officially revealed in full and launch on June 29.

Asus tends to make pretty solid devices despite not being quite as popular as the smartphone giants like Samsung, Google, and Apple. But the Zenfone 10 looks like it’s shaping up to be one of the best Android phones on the market. Based on a handful of videos posted on the Asus website on a page devoted to the Zenfone 10 launch event, the phone’s specs make it seem like it might be able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with one key difference: its size.

While most major smartphone manufacturers are making their flagship devices bigger — with phones like the S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max sizing up to be 6.8 inches and 6.69 inches, respectively — the Zenfone 10 will be pretty compact at just 5.9 inches. This sort of thing can go either way for people as the bulky designs of the most popular flagships make them hard to keep in pockets and purses and can be a little too heavy to keep holding up to your ear for extended conversations over the phone. The Zenfone 10 looks to fix those problems while not sacrificing anything in terms of processing power.

As mentioned above, the Zenfone 10’s specs are pretty solid, despite its small size. Like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Asus’ latest flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a processor that’s arguably the best on the market currently. Unfortunately, we don’t have the full specs for the Zenfone 10 other than some small details like its wireless charging support. However, the fact that it’ll be outfitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 already says a lot about what sort of performance we can expect from the phone.

Although we’re eager to get our hands on the Zenfone 10, we luckily won’t need to wait long to see its full reveal later this month on June 29.

