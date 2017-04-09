The 5 best cases to style and protect your Huawei P10

The Huawei P10 boasts an excellent, dual-lens camera that supports all kinds of photography tricks. It’s also a powerful phone with an attractive design and great battery life. But, like many of the top phones on the market, it has an all-glass front wrapped in a curved aluminum body. The P10 looks great, but if it takes a tumble you can expect chips, scuffs, and cracks to spoil your day. It’s time to buy some protection, so let’s take a look at the best Huawei P10 cases and covers.

Pierre Cardin Leather Cover ($25) Here’s a stylish, genuine leather shell for your Huawei P10. It’s a pretty minimal design with openings for all your phone’s functions, though the camera cut-out is a bit tight. It won’t provide rugged drop protection, but it does cover the corners and extend around the screen. The leather exterior is warm and easy to grip, and it features a neat stitching detail in a vertical line down the back with a debossed Pierre Cardin logo. You can get this case in black, red, and light or dark brown. Buy one now from: Amazon

Huawei P10 Fabric Case ($23) This official Huawei case is a bit different, because it has a fabric finish. The frame is matte, textured plastic and the back panel is fabric in light grey, dark grey, or brown. It’s a very slim, plastic shell with a minimal footprint. You’ll find large openings for easy access to the buttons and that amazing camera on the back. The bottom edge is also open, but there’s protection on the corners and a slight lip around the screen. We wouldn’t rely on this case for drop protection, but it will enhance grip and it looks and feels great. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Tudia TPU Cover ($10) You don’t have to spend much to get basic protection for your Huawei P10. This Tudia case is made from flexible TPU, so it’s easy to fit. There are a couple of panels on the back sporting a carbon fiber design. The sides are also textured for an enhanced grip. You’ll find precise cut-outs for the camera module on the back and the ports on the bottom edge. There are also button covers and a slight lip to protect the screen. It comes in black, blue, or grey. Buy one now from: Amazon

Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case ($16.50) If you like the leather look, then Olixar has a reasonably-priced wallet case that might tempt you. There’s a slim, plastic shell inside to hold your Huawei P10 snugly in place. The front cover has two slots for credit cards and it can fold back to act as a landscape stand. There are openings for the buttons, camera, and ports. It’s not real leather, as the low price suggests, but it looks pretty convincing. This wallet case comes in black or red. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun