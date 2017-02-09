BlackBerry attempts to win back some love with this Valentine’s Day sale

Why it matters to you BlackBerry may not be the mobile darling it once was, but at least it's trying to win back some love with a Valentine's Day sale on some of its phones.

BlackBerry may not be the mobile darling it once was, but it’s trying to win back some love. How? By offering its devices at a cheap price for Valentine’s Day, of course.

Most notably, the company will offer the BlackBerry DTEK50 and DTEK60 handsets at a discount price. These are two of the BlackBerry phones that were built by TCL and rebranded with the BlackBerry name. They also both offer BlackBerry’s version of Android, along with Hub and a few other features.

More: Beleaguered BlackBerry rolls out its latest plan to make some money

So what kind of discounts can you expect? The DTEK50 normally costs $299, but you’ll be able to get it for $40 off, or $259, and the DTEK60, which normally comes at $499, now sits at $449 — also $50 off.

The two phones may not be the most powerful around, but they’re certainly not bad. The DTEK50 is basically a revised version of the Alcatel Idol 4, which was also built by TCL. It features a Snapdragon 617 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage — although around 6GB of that is taken up by the system. You’ll also get a 13MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front-facing wide-angle camera, which is one of the phone’s main selling points.

The DTEK60 is a slightly more powerful device, boasting a Snapdragon 820 processor, along with a cool 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In true 2016 flagship fashion, the device also has a fingerprint scanner along with a 21MP rear-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

While those two phones are the only ones being discounted, the BlackBerry store is also offering the BlackBerry Priv for $449, the BlackBerry Passport for $349, and the BlackBerry Leap for $199.

To get the phones for yourself, head to BlackBerry’s online store. It’s not known exactly how long these sales will last, so you may want to act quick.