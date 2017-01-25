Blu’s Vivo XL2 might be decked in shiny gold, but it will only run you $150

Why it matters to you $150 for a midrange smartphone is an attractive price, especially for a phone that prides itself in being attractive.

If Blu’s Life Max did not provide the processing oomph you might need from a smartphone and you would like your wallet to not cry in the process, the recently unveiled Vivo XL2 might be up your alley.

The first thing you will notice about the Vivo XL2 is how flashy the phone looks. Blu says the XL2 features an engraved micro pattern onto the battery cover, followed by “electrolyzed” paint particles that help give the phone a metallic sunburst look. The phone is an all-plastic affair, however, so keep that in mind if you want to rock the XL2 without a case.

More: Blu’s Life Max phone offers up to 3 days of ‘standard usage’ for less than $120

Our tour of the exterior continues with the 5.5-inch, 1,280 x 720 resolution display, with an 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter above it and a 13MP sensor around back. Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 covers the display, so while it might not be the latest and greatest from the glass manufacturer, it should handle scratches just fine.

Under the hood, MediaTek’s 1.4GHz quad-core MT6737T chipset and 3GB RAM power the phone, while the 3,150mAh battery is about average for a phone this size. Thanks to the XL2’s quick charge capability, the battery goes from zero to 30 percent in half an hour, while a full charge takes two hours. It is unknown whether these speeds are limited to the charger that comes in the box, so keep that in mind if you want to top the phone up with a separate adapter.

The Vivo XL2’s 32GB of built-in storage is enough for most folks, but the MicroSD card slot takes up to 64GB cards in the event that it might not be enough. Finally, the phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, with no indication as to whether there will be an update to Android 7.0 Nougat down the line.