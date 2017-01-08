While the battle may be over in Canada, Apple will still have to convince other countries of its innocence in this regard. In France, for example, Apple is being asked to pay a total sum of $55.3 million as a result of allegedly illegal carrier-deal clauses. According to French regulators, the iPhone maker is forcing carriers to order a minimum number of iPhones, pay for ads, and cover a portion of the cost of repairs.

Be that as it may, Canada seems unperturbed, and has noted that even with these restrictions and requirements, effects on the market are relatively minimal. After all, worldwide, Android phones are considerably more popular than iPhones.

We’ll have to wait and see if Canada’s final decision is followed in other markets where Apple’s competitive practices are being investigated.