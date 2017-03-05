Check out the latest progress at Apple Park in new drone footage

Why it matters to you Apple Park opens in about a month, and the latest footage shows new progress being made.

We’re still a ways away from seeing the Apple Park campus unveiled in its full glory (a month, to be exact), but the secretive tech empire is beginning to give us some serious sneak peeks. The latest comes in the form of drone footage that is as straightforward as it gets. It’s an unadulterated look at the campus from the skies, and it goes through just about every angle there may be.

As per the video, there’s work yet to be done on the highly-anticipated campus. The middle of the spaceship campus isn’t quite completed, though other parts of the sprawling community seem to be coming together nicely. There’s a shot of the Steve Jobs Theatre, a look at the underground parking lot (which is still being built), as well as the solar panel roof, and the greenery of the campus. Workers can be seen moving about, as can construction vehicles.

The video is simply shot, featuring no on-screen text commentary (unlike its last drone footage update in February) — rather, the drone footage is a succinct birds eye view of Apple Park in extremely high quality. It’s probably the closest that many of us will get to the campus for quite some time, so revel in its beauty, friends.

Apple has slowly revealed more and more details about its flagship campus, though some of those details have proven frustrating, as we reported last month. But hey, perfection takes time, and apparently, a lot of patience, too.

“Steve was exhilarated, and inspired, by the California landscape, by its light and its expansiveness. It was his favorite setting for thought. Apple Park captures his spirit uncannily well,” said Laurene Powell Jobs, the late CEO’s widow, in a statement in February. “He would have flourished, as the people of Apple surely will, on this luminously designed campus.”