Galaxy S8 Plus vs. Galaxy S7 Edge: Which Samsung smartphone has the edge?

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If Samsung’s stylish curves have seduced you and you like big screens, then you’ll be looking at the new Galaxy S8 Plus with longing in your eyes. If you’re due an upgrade it may just tempt you to bite, but what if your budget is a bit more limited, or you snagged an S7 Edge last year? Is the new S8 Plus worth the extra cash? After all, the S7 Edge isn’t exactly hard to look at, and it’s no slouch under the hood, either. If this is proving to be a dilemma for you right now, then join us for a closer look at the specs, as we pit Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs. Galaxy S7 Edge in a battle for your affections.

Specs

Galaxy S8 Plus

Galaxy S7 Edge

Size  159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.32 in) 149 x 72 x 7.62 mm (5.85 x 2.85 x 0.30 in)
Weight  6.1 ounces (173 grams) 5.54 ounces (157 grams)
Screen  6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED 5.5-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED
Resolution  2,960 x 1,440 pixels (529ppi) 2,560×1,440 pixels (534ppi)
OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Storage  64GB 32/64GB
SD Card Slot Yes Yes
NFC support Yes Yes
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (U.S.)
Samsung Exynos 8895 (International)		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (U.S.)
Samsung Exynos 8890 (International)
RAM  4GB 4GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GSM, CDMA, HSPA+ Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GSM, CDMA, HSPA+
Camera  Front 8MP, Rear 12MP with OIS Front 5MP, Rear 12MP with OIS
Video  2,160p 4K HDR 2,160p 4K UHD
Bluetooth Yes, version 5.0 Yes, version 4.2
Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes
Other sensors Barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, heart rate, proximity sensor, iris scanner Barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, heart rate, proximity sensor
Water Resistant Yes, IP68 Yes, IP68
Battery  3,500mAh 3,600mAh
Charger  USB Type-C Micro USB
Quick Charging Yes Yes
Wireless Charging Yes, Qi and PMA Yes, Qi and PMA
Marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store
Color offerings Black, silver, orchid gray, coral blue (international), gold (international) Black, white, gold, silver
Availability AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile
DT Review First take 4 out of 5 stars

The world of smartphones is always moving forward, and newer is generally better in the performance department. That’s certainly the case with the Galaxy S8 Plus, which sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the U.S. or Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 8895 in some international markets. The Galaxy S7 Edge has the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or the Exynos 8890. The newer Snapdragon 835 chipset is smaller, faster, and less demanding in terms of power. It also enables faster charging and better download speeds. In short: The new processor is significantly better than the old one. Both phones sport 4GB of RAM, so there’s nothing else to separate them here.

Winner: Galaxy S8 Plus

