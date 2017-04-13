Google is helping you stay stylish, thanks to tweak to its Image search results

Why it matters to you Want to find new ways to keep stylish? Google Images will now help you do so when you're searching for a new fashion item to buy.

Google Search has slowly but surely been getting better at delivering the information you need straight from search results, but Google Images have largely been absent from that progress. The latest change to Search could change that.

In image searches for fashion-related products, Google will now be offering “style ideas” in both the Google Android app and on mobile browsers. For example, if you search for a Zara bag on Google Images, Google will show a number of images of that product, then it will show a gallery of “inspirational lifestyle images and outfits” showcasing people using the bag.

According to Google, the point here is to allow people to see how the items look in the real world, so they can envion how they might use the items before they buy them. Of course, the feature isn’t just good for users — Google is in the business of selling ads, and alongside those fashion tips, Google will also present similar items that people can buy.

“That means whether you’re researching shorts and sneakers or checking out sunglasses and handbags, you’ll be able to find product offerings that may suit your tastes,” said Google in a blog post. “Uncovering a bargain option without sacrificing style is now accessible right from Image Search.”

The feature itself looks very similar to what Pinterest offers — largely because of its grid-like format, and the fact that it offers fashion recommendations based on what you search. In fact, Pinterest currently offers a very similar tool, in the form of a Chrome extension that allows users to select an item, then see similar items based on Pinterest’s image-recognition functions.

For now, the feature will only be available on mobile — but we may see it roll out to desktop at some point. For iPhone users, the feature will be available in Safari or Chrome, while Android users will get it in the Google and Chrome apps.