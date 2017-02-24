How to turn on private browsing on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device

Most browsers have a Private Browsing mode designed to prevent your browser from doing a couple of things. First, your browser will not save your search history, or your auto-fill information. It will also prevent your browser from saving any cookies the website may want to save on your smartphone or desktop. Cookies can contain things like your login information, which allows you to quickly log into your favorite websites.

Nonetheless, some Android and iOS users still prefer to browse incognito. Many use it as a way to avoid pay walls that may keep them from reading an excess of news each month, while others utilize the private mode as a way to keep sensitive information and browsing history away from prying eyes. After all, not everyone feels comfortable disclosing their medical conditions with the world. Fortunately, keeping your browsing habits on the down low is easy with today’s mobile devices. Here’s how.

Private Browsing limitations

Private Browsing Mode is great for ensuring that your browsing history is not stored on your device. That means if someone else uses your smartphone, they won’t be able to see any of the websites you’ve recently visited, but this is all that you should use it for. It doesn’t prevent a server, your employer, or your ISP from monitoring or storing your browsing activity. As a matter of fact, some cookies will not respect the Private Browsing mode and track you anyway. These are called Super Cookies.

Now that we know what Private Browsing Mode can and cannot do for you, let’s take a look at how to enable it.