HTC’s official announcement took the form of a new page on its Russian website. The HTC X10 measures 152.9 x 75.6 x 8.23​​mm and weighs in at 175 grams, featuring a 5.5-inch 1080p display in a metal body. But the most impressive feature is of course its 4,000mAh battery, which is said to be able to last up to two days. It looks an awful lot like the “One M” series, or like the OnePlus 3. That said, there’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, but none to speak of on the front.

The new handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P10 processor, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and MicroSD. Also featured in the phone is dual SIM support, and both slots are 4G LTE compatible.

As for your camera, there’s nothing too outlandish to report. There’s a 16-megapixel sensor on the back with a f/2.0 lens, and on the flip side, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 camera for all your selfie action.

“The HTC One X10 is pre-installed with the Boost + system,” the company said. “The Optimization mode dynamically manages all the resources of the smartphone and increases its performance in accordance with current needs and tasks.”

HTC continued, “When you start the game, Boost + automatically optimizes its resolution, which avoids unnecessary energy consumption and further prolongs the running time.” It’s unclear, however, which version of Android the phone is running.

The HTC One X10 will be available for purchase in Russia sometime later in April in two color options — black and silver — and will set customers back 19,990 rubles, or $355.