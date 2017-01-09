Someone seems to be selling the yet-to-be-released Lenovo Moto G5 Plus online

The Moto G has long been an important phone in the Lenovo Motorola lineup, and it was always expected that the Moto G4 would be followed up with a Moto G5. Now, we could have our first look at what the Moto G5, or rather the G5 Plus, will look like.

Interestingly enough, this leak isn’t just someone posting pictures online — it comes from someone claiming to be selling the Moto G5 Plus, saying that the phone won’t appear on the market until later in 2017. On top of offering to sell the device, the listing details the specs, and includes a number of pictures showing us what the G5 Plus will look like.

So what exactly are the specs shown off in the listing? The seller claims the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device will also boast a 13MP rear-facing camera, as well as a 5MP front-facing camera. The device appears to have a home button/fingerprint sensor combination, and it will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat, according to the listing.

The phone looks very similar to leaked images of the Moto X that were spotted recently. It does seem more likely that the phone is indeed an upcoming Moto G rather than an upcoming Moto X, but it’s also possible that the two phones will have a similar design as Lenovo attempts to make the design of its phones a little more consistent.

The specs of the phone aren’t all that surprising, but the design is a little — the device looks a little thicker than we would have expected, and the back appears to be somewhat bloated. The camera module makes sense, however — and it falls in line with other Moto devices and their camera modules.