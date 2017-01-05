Otterbox brings Universe modular case to the iPad Air 2 and 9.7-inch iPad Pro

Otterbox is expanding its Universe line a little. The company has announced that it will now be selling versions of its Universe cases for both the iPad Air 2 and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

The Universe case is interesting for a number of reasons, but the main one is that it uses a modular design, making it much easier to put on and take off of your device. The case is already available for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

“The niverse Case System, a CES 2017 Innovation Award honoree, combines trusted OtterBox protection with a modular platform to expand iPhone and iPad features,” said OtterBox in an emailed statement. “On iPad, the Universe case boasts even more connection points, including two slotted rails that connect to a variety of modules, a new center connection point for mounting accessories, and a removable spine where keyboards can be easily attached.”

More: OtterBox’s Universe case turns your iPhone into a jack-of-all-trades

So why would you want to buy the case? Well, its modular design allows you to quickly and easily attach other accessories to the phone — in fact, a number of those accessories have been announced for the iPad Air 2 and the iPad Pro. For example, the First Healthcare Magnetic Positioning Arm helps you mount the tablet for use hands-free, while the Brydge 9.7 keyboard is a physical keyboard you can attach to your iPad to make typing on the device easier.

If you’re looking for a full list of the accessories you can connect to the OtterBox Universe case system, check out OtterBox’s Case System page.

There’s no word yet on pricing for the cases, but we’ll likely hear more about that in coming weeks.