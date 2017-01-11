Verizon is cutting off unlimited data customers who use more than 200GB a month

“Because our network is a shared resource, and we need to ensure all customers have a great mobile experience with Verizon, we are notifying a small group of customers on unlimited plans who use more than 200GB a month that they must move to a Verizon Plan by February 16, 2017,” Verizon spokesperson Kelly Crummey told Ars Technica.

If they refuse to do so, they “will be disconnected,” but will still have 50 days to reactivate their accounts should they elect a new limited data plan. But be warned — those new data plans are very expensive. The company’s 100GB per month plan will set you back a whopping $450, and that doesn’t even include “line access fees.” Considering that unlimited plans used to cost just $50 (even after their prices were raised), this will be quite the adjustment for customers to make.

So heads up, friends. If you’re used to streaming Netflix for hours on end from your phone, and you’re a Verizon customer, you may just need to find a different way to entertain yourself, or be willing to spend more than a pretty penny on your phone bill.