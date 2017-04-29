You’ll never sleep alone in this Cadillac Fleetwood hearse camper conversion

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a spacious used camper that won't drain your wallet, here's one guaranteed to be unique in any campground.

A unique low-mileage 20-foot camper conversion is listed on eBay. Prior to its camper conversion, the 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood hearse was driven mostly for short trips at slow speeds.

The Caddy hearse is listed as a Class B Motorhome, a category usually populated by conversion vans. The vehicle has only 79,000 miles on the odometer, an average of fewer than 4,000 miles per year.

According to the seller, the Caddy’s paint job, with its custom prismatic graphics, has six layers of clear coat. The appearance changes as you walk around the camper, looking at it from different angles. It’s no surprise that, as the seller claims, other people in campgrounds flock to check out the hearse camper. He also says many offer positive comments.

The current owner converted the vehicle 2.5 years ago and put on 8,000 miles in that time. He claims highway mileage on the big Corvette LT1 mill with a rebuilt and upgraded transmission is about 17.7 mpg at 75-80 mph. The seller says he’s also seen 18.5 mpg on more than one occasion.

The conversion features a rearview camera and monitor, HID conversion headlights, and a 23-inch combination TV-DVD player. An integrated power system includes a 9200 BTU 120 volt A/C unit, 100-watt solar panel, four 100-amp hour batteries, a 2000-watt Xantrex inverter-charger, and 30-amp 120-volt service.

In the back, you’ll find a latex memory foam mattress, a concealed Porta Potty, several storage compartments, and, even further back, a receiver hitch.

The seller lists recent vehicle service on the eBay auction which includes new rear air shocks, a vehicle battery, and new Hankook tires.

The eBay auction for the Caddy hearse camper conversion ends Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. ET. The Starting Bid is $12,000 and the reserve hasn’t yet been met, so if you’re interested jump on it quickly. And be prepared for a lot of looks. As the seller states, “If you don’t like being noticed, you don’t want this RV.”