If you’ve never considered a cruise before, you will now

Go-karting is awesome fun wherever you do it, but have you ever thought of hitting the gas on the deck of a luxury cruise ship in the middle of the ocean? Now that’d be something to tell your buddies about when you’re back on dry land.

The world’s first ship-based go-kart track — wait, let’s just say that again: the world’s first ship-based go-kart track — is coming soon to Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest boat, the Norwegian Joy.

Passengers hopping aboard for the ship’s maiden voyage this summer will find the two-level Ferrari-branded racetrack “at the top of the ship,” the company says, and from the images showing the planned design, it looks pretty darn crazy. Hopefully crashing off the track won’t mean a life-threatening dip in the ocean.

Whether you race your whole family or the folks you just dined with at dinner, having a go-kart track on a cruise ship looks likely to risk leaving all the other amenities wondering if the boat sailed empty.

Oh, and we’re assuming the miniature motors will be electric, for the noise and fumes from regular karts would surely cause a mutiny on the high seas among any passengers who were hoping for a more restful vacation.

NCL

The company is targeting moneyed Chinese travelers with its new boat, which looks set to be one of the most luxurious liners ever to set sail. Catering to nearly 4,000 guests, the wealthiest passengers can stay in “concierge staterooms … with luxurious en suite amenities and the services of a dedicated concierge to make arrangements on board, from entertainment to dining.”

As you’d expect, the boat is going big on cutting-edge tech too, with the “Galaxy Pavilion” home to a good chunk of it. If you’re able to pull yourself away from the racetrack, you can have some fun in the pavilion with virtual reality experiences and interactive video walls. You’ll also find interactive simulators designed to “dazzle passengers with real-time 3D graphics, 360- degree surround sound and multi-sensory special effects, while flight and car simulators will let guests take flight or take to the road for an adrenaline-filled experience,” the cruise company says on its website, though really, who wants a driving simulator when you’ve got the real thing out on deck?