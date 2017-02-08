New Hellfire heated gloves first to provide all-day warming

Why it matters to you The long battery life achieved with these gloves is an indication of the expanding capabilities of batteries in a range of applications.

Fighting the cold is easy when it comes to keeping your core warm. All that body mass tends to produce enough heat to warm itself. What isn’t easy is keeping extremities like your hands warm. As anyone with cold hands knows, gloves are much less effective when your hands aren’t radiating a lot of heat.

The logical solution is heated gloves. However, battery power limits how long the gloves will be effective. Seirus’ newest Heat Touch gloves tackle this problem head on. The new Hellfire heated gloves are the world’s first glove to provide all-day heat.

To get that all-day battery life, Hellfire gloves use a new rechargeable, ultra-lightweight battery. In turn, this powers Seirus’ Flexible Fusion heat panels to bring heat to the entire hand. At the touch of a button, users can adjust between three levels of heat to meet their preference. On a single charge, the gloves can stay powered on for up to twelve hours on the low-level heat setting. Medium heat will last up to eight hours while high heat will last up to four. That’s about double the existing Heat Touch gloves.

Hellfire will be available in either glove or mitten form; however, both will contain the same features. The shell is made from premium sheepskin leather and softshell while remaining breathable and waterproof. Soundtouch touchscreen capability on the fingertips allows phone use without exposing hands to the cold. To trap the heat in, Hellfire takes advantage of 280-grams of its HeatLock insulation and a one-handed wrist and cuff cinch.

Starting this winter, Seirus’ Hellfire heated gloves will be available in black for the suggested retail price of $425. Both men and women can find a range of sizes to fit their hands.