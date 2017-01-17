Osprey’s GearKit duffel bags are your mobile base camp for the outdoors

As we continue to carry more and more gear with us on our outdoor adventures, staying organized becomes both increasingly more important and difficult. After all, no one wants to spend precious time sorting through their bags looking for an elusive item when they could be out on the slopes or trail instead. With that in mind, the talented designers at Osprey packs put their heads together to come up with the new GearKit duffel bags, a solution that makes outdoor-centric travel easier and more convenient than ever before.

Unveiled for the first time at last week’s Outdoor Retailer convention, the GearKit duffels were built with the active traveler in mind. These bags come in three different sizes, each of which has features specific to a particular type of outdoor activity. For instance, the 40-liter TrailKit was designed to meet the needs of mountain bikers, trail runners, and hikers, and as such, it has room to carry gear specific to those sports, as well as a ventilated pocket for storing your stinky shoes at the end of the day. Similarly, the 45-liter SnowKit uses its extra capacity to provide more options for skiers, snowboarders, and snowshoers, which includes a waterproof compartment designed to keep wet boots separate from other important gear. Finally, the aptly named BigKit is a 65-liter duffel made for longer excursions. It is a bit more versatile than its smaller siblings but shares the same focus on providing ease of use and organizational options while on the go.

No matter which version of the GearKit duffel bags meets your specific needs, you will find that they all share a few of the same defining characteristics. For example, all three include a stowaway harness and straps that allow them to convert from a standard duffel to a backpack at a moment’s notice. Additionally, four oversized grab handles make it a snap to lug these packs to your final destination as well. Each duffel is also made from weather-resistant fabrics, and feature rugged zippers protected by overlapping rain flaps. The spacious main compartment of each bag can be accessed via a large, U-shaped opening that makes it easy to retrieve important gear as needed, while smaller zipped pockets – located on either end – help keep everything well organized. All three models also have exterior lash points for securing everything from a yoga mat to ice axes, while included D-rings serve as a connecting point for an optional shoulder strap too.

Built to be the ultimate grab-and-go bag for the active lifestyle, the GearKit duffels feature a thoughtful design that makes them just as handy for everyday use as they are for those big excursions into the backcountry. Frequent trail runners and mountain bikers will probably store all of their important gear right in the TrailKit for instance, then leave it in their closet, always ready to go for their next adventure. Likewise, when ski season hits, the SnowKit duffel will likely remain packed with all of the equipment necessary to hit the slopes as quickly as possible too. Think of these bags as your mobile base camp for your favorite outdoor activities and you begin to get the picture.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait awhile longer to get our hands on these packs. Osprey says that it will begin shipping the GearKit duffel bags in the fall of 2017, with each model available in three colors — Lightening Grey, Ice Blue, and Anthracite Black. The 40-liter TrailKit will sell for $120 and the 45-liter SnowKit will run $130, while the more travel-oriented BigKit will set you back $150. As with all of Osprey’s products, these packs will be backed with the company’s All Mighty Guarantee, which is essentially a warranty for life.

Find out more at ospreypacks.com.