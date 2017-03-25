Innovative bicycle shock absorber offers to smooth the way for you

Why it matters to you Comfort is important during a long bike ride. The Rinsten Spring offers an affordable way to update any bicycle with proper protection.

Without shock absorbers, a bicycle ride can be very uncomfortable. Even with standard absorbers, they are only designed to compress in one direction. Rinsten, a team of cyclists, has developed an innovative solution.

The Rinsten Spring installs under the seat of practically any bicycle and absorbs shocks in three dimensions. This keeps the ride comfortable while avoiding excess stress on the rider’s body.

Made up of only five parts, the Rinsten Spring can easily adjust how rigid it is based on the weight and road surface in less than a minute. Once a rider knows their optimum settings, it can easy swap between sport and city riding modes on the fly. The high-quality steel and aluminum structure ensures the spring will last.

“We have carried out a bench test of the Rinsten Spring and it remained operable at the load of 400kg (882 lbs). That is why we are pretty confident in our product and can offer our customers of up to 150kg (330 lbs) lifetime warranty,” says Iurii Kopytsia, CEO and founder of Rinsten.

More than a hundred cyclists of different ages and body types tested the Rinsten Spring. They traveled more than 7,000 miles collectively on different bikes and surfaces in all sorts of weather conditions. Whether hot or cold outside, this shock absorber can soften the ride for the whole family.

Without a shock absorber, any bike ride can become a punishing ordeal. A 2015 study from the University of the West of England focused on the effects of vibration on a cyclist’s health. According to Kinsten, the researchers found that a one-hour ride subjects a cyclist to vibrations similar to what a tractor driver experiences in half a day’s work.

Already the Rinsten Spring has surpassed its pledge goal on Kickstarter with almost a month left of funding. Early adopters can grab one for just $31. After deliveries go out this July, the Spring will retail for $50. It is available in gold, silver, or black.