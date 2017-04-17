The world’s lightest hammock is crafted for virtually weightless summer slumber

Why it matters to you This lightest hammock weighs less than five ounces and is rated to hold 300 pounds, a boon for any backpacker.

Sea to Summit introduces its Ultralight Hammock just in time for summer camping. Weighing in at under five ounces, it serves as the lightest hammock in existence.

Backpackers who live by the mantra ‘every ounce counts’ will revel in the company’s newest slumber option without having to sacrifice the durability or adaptability provided by other popular hammock brands. The Ultralight Hammock is constructed of a specifically engineered nylon 66 monofilament fabric which is virtually transparent in addition to being packable and remarkably strong while weighing only 4.9 ounces.

The fabric is rated to hold 300 pounds and includes a stuff sack built into one end composed of water-resistant 30-denier Cordura nylon. The webbing loop is triple bar-tacked to the hammock guaranteeing continuous, lasting strength.

The hammock is equipped with lightweight 6061 aluminum buckles and when combined with the stuff sack weigh in at a total 5.4 ounces — less than a pullover jacket. The compression sack includes extra space for suspension straps which can be purchased separately.

The Ultralight Hammock measures 8.5 feet in length and four feet across, making for an ideal size for the average person but could be a bit cramped for taller users.

The special fabric is highly breathable and effectively wicks away moisture, equating to perfect use in hot and humid summer conditions. Its monofilament construction makes for impressive compression capacity, the fabric curling neatly into a small, hand-sized bundle.

Sea to Summit also designed accompanying suspension straps, a bug net, tree protectors, and a 15-denier Ultra-Sil Nano tarp for use with the Ultralight, with each item available for purchase separately.

The suspension setup is unique and user-friendly, including 10-foot long webbing straps equipped with steel buckles for easy attachment to tree protectors.

The hammock is available in gray or yellow and costs $90 through Sea to Summit’s selected retailers including REI and Backcountry Gear. The suspension straps retail for $25 and the tree protector straps are $20.