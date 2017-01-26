Yeti Rambler Jugs keep your favorite beverages hot or cold for hours

Why it matters to you The new Yeti Rambler Jugs are over-engineered to ensure users won't need to make a replacement purchase for a long, long while.

Need to keep your favorite beverages hot or cold for extended periods of time while in the outdoors? Yeti, the same company that convinced us that buying a $400 cooler is completely acceptable, has announced two new additions to its ever-expanding line of products designed to keep us well hydrated on our adventures.

For spring 2017, the Rambler line of cups, bottles, and growlers adds the new Yeti Rambler Jugs, significantly increasing the amount of liquid we can take with us when we hit the road.

As usual with any product from Yeti, the new Rambler Jugs are over-engineered to survive just about anything short of a nuclear blast. Built from very durable kitchen-grade stainless steel, these containers are both puncture- and rust-resistant, shrugging off wear and tear with ease. But perhaps even more importantly, the jugs have also been designed to resist collecting odor, ensuring you won’t open the lid to discover a foul scent has taken up permanent residence inside.

Like all of the other products in the Rambler line, these containers feature double-walled vacuum insulation in the body. But these vessels also come with a specially designed lid that boasts an inch of insulation as well. This helps to maintain a constant temperature — whether hot or cold — for the beverages stored inside even hours after you’ve left home.

That same lid also includes Yeti’s new MagCap design, which utilizes a very strong magnet to hold the jug’s cap in place as you pour yourself a drink. The Yeti Rambler Jugs also come with an oversized handle that makes them much easier to carry from the car to the campsite, while an extra-wide mouth simplifies filling or emptying the container as well.

The new Rambler Jugs are expected to start shipping in April, with two models available. The half-gallon edition will sell for $100, while the one-gallon jug will carry a price tag of $150. Yeti also plans to sell a specially built mount for these containers that will allow owners to fasten them directly to a truck, ATV, boat, or other vehicle. Made from tough polypropylene, those mounts will retail for $40.

Find out more at yeti.com.