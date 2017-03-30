Survey: Canon the top seller for interchangeable lens cameras — again

Why it matters to you Canon is the top seller for interchangeable lens cameras, and the firm's growing list of patents promises further features going forward.

Canon’s EOS system is celebrating 30 years in 2017 — and for the last 14 of those years, the camera giant has been the top seller of interchangeable lens digital cameras.

The sales data, shared by Canon on March 29, considers global sales for all interchangeable lens digital cameras, though that is based on a survey conducted by Canon and not on actual sales numbers. The data spans from 2003 to 2016 and encompasses a wide range of technical advances over the years.

Canon first earned that title with the launch of the EOS Digital Rebel, an entry-priced compact DSLR that later launched a long line of Rebels designed for beginners and enthusiasts. The company continues to produce a range of models, from basic consumer DSLRs to high-end professional rigs like the EOS-1D series.

The firm for several years was recognized for video performance after launching the first DSLR with HD video in 2008, and while the more affordable models haven’t yet seen 4K in the specs, the high video resolution arrived in the 5D Mark IV last year. Earlier this year, the company said that it is looking to bring 4K to more of its entry-level cameras, but is proceeding with caution because of the battery drain and heating issues associated with the feature.

The company says that the EOS 80D, EOS 5D Mark IV, EOS-1D Mark II and EOS M5 mirrorless camera helped the company continue to retain the top selling title last year.

So what’s next for the company? Canon says it will continue to bolster its lineup, with 2017 already bringing dual-pixel autofocus, a more accurate autofocusing system for interchangeable lens cameras, now on the EOS M6, EOS 77D and EOS Rebel T7i. The company was also ranked third overall last year in the number of U.S. patents, and was higher than any other camera company, suggesting Canon’s research team has a few more novelties heading to the company’s future cameras.