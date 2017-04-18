Close to the Metal Ep. 39: The RX 570 Live Review

The rumors are true, and AMD is rolling out the RX 500 Series cards a little ahead of schedule. The RX 480 only made its debut in June of 2016, but the Radeons are moving up the flagpole, and we have an Asus Strix RX 570 in our hands, with the test results to prove it.

At just $189 for our souped-up overclocked version, $20 over the reference model’s MSRP, the RX 570 pumps out strong gaming performance at 1080p, averaging 60 frames per second with the quality up to ultra on every game in our test suite save Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, which is to be expected.

That puts it in a position to punch up out of its weight class and into the realm of Nvidia’s stellar mid-range GTX 1060. The two trade blows across both synthetic benchmarks and real-world testing, despite the GTX 1060’s lower 120 Watt power draw.

With so many cards falling so close to each other in terms of performance and price, choosing the right card for $200 grows more difficult by the day. You can check out our full Asus Strix RX 570 review to find out which GPU is best, or join us for our weekly computing podcast, Close to the Metal.

