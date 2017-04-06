Trends with Benefits: Project Scorpio smokes the PS4 Pro, Are you ready for Comcast Mobile?

Will project Scorpio revolutionize gaming? Microsoft has been fairly secretive about it’s upcoming console release, with even the name being subject to change. However, they’ve finally revealed some of the specs for the new system and with 4K gaming, it sounds pretty incredible!

Ready to go all-in on Xfinity? Comcast has announced that soon it’s current customers will be able to sign-up for Xfinity Mobile. At $65 per month, using Verizon’s cell towers, but pushing you towards WiFi, would you be willing to make the switch?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

