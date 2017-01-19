Trends with Benefits: Tech trends to watch for in 2017

Would you implant a chip in your body for convenience?: At CES 2017, DT’s Drew Prindle went above and beyond what most of us would do. Live from our coverage, he had two different chips implanted in his hand! Today we’ll follow up and tell you what they do, if they are actually working and maybe he can explain why he did it.

What tech will you buy in 2017?: This is going to be a huge year for technological advancements. With OLED wallpaper televisions, Alexa everywhere, self-driving cars and much more, we’ll tell you about what we expect in 2017. What are you most looking forward to?

