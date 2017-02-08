Take a picture, and Pinterest will generate recommended pins for you

Why it matters to you Turning real life inspiration into something you can actually buy, make, or do just got easier with Pinterest's new visual tools.

A picture is worth 1,000 — pins? Today, Pinterest launched a beta version of a suite of new visual discovery tools that allow users to search without words. That means users can snap a photo of a dining room table they like and find similar tables to buy online, or tap a photo of an outfit and find similar items for sale, or take a photo of a pomegranate and dig up some recipes.

The new features are powered by an artificial intelligence system that recognizes objects in photos, along with identifying their features, such as color. The first feature, Lens, uses a smartphone camera to find similar pins. Pinterest says that shot of a dining room table could bring up similar designs in tables, or even other types of furniture with a similar style.

Lens works, for now, on home decor, apparel, and food, but Pinterest says as the more users try out the beta version, they’ll continue to add to and enhance Lens. The feature can be used to pin something that’s hard to put into words, look for a specific style that’s hard to describe or, as Pinterest is often good for, taking an idea and branching off into unexpected directions.

“Pinterest is built for open-minded discovery. Just like when you’re out window-shopping. You see something that intrigues you, and you go inside. That’s how finding ideas on Pinterest should feel. And that’s exactly what we’re launching today,” Pinterest co-founder and head of product Evan Sharp wrote.

In apparel, that technology is powering Shop the Look. In fashion shots, blue circles pop up over articles of clothing. Tapping the circle brings up similar items that are on sale using the platform’s buyable pins feature. The feature moves from finding style inspiration to purchasing that item with just a few taps.

Along with using the camera to generate pins, the same AI platform can now also generate ideas based on photos already on Pinterest. The feature is called Instant Ideas and it’s as simple as taping the circle in the bottom right corner to expand with related pins. Pinterest adds those related pins right into the feed, so there are no new screens or losing your place in the board or search.

Instant Ideas and Shop The Look are available today on iPhone, Android, and the web, while the Lens is expected to roll out to U.S. users in the next few weeks.