Here’s one way to ensure your AirPods never slip out

Apple’s AirPods have finally been released, and up and down the country new owners are on their knees, scrabbling around, searching for the one that keeps dropping out. Or possibly not if they happen to fit snugly in the ear, which is what you want at $159 a pop.

Twitter user Andrew Cornett appears to have come up with the perfect solution for anyone worried about their AirPods coming loose. Spotted by The Verge, Cornett has chosen to secure his Apple earbuds by calling upon the services of his stretched ear piercings. Luckily for him – or perhaps thanks to some additional expansion work – the stem of the AirPod slots perfectly into the hole, ensuring that only an over-exuberant handstand session will put them at risk of slipping out.

Figured out how I’m gonna keep these AirPods from falling out of my ears pic.twitter.com/5AKmzVIX5b — Andrew Cornett (@amotion) December 21, 2016

But if the thought of a spot of ear-stretching causes your lobes to quiver in fear, you can always opt for a pair of these rather fetching basket earrings, perfectly designed to catch your AirPods should they ever fall out.

Created by micro 3D-printer company M3D, the files for printing out your own version of these remarkable earrings – official name Twisty Earbud Catchers – can be downloaded here via Thingiverse.

More: Will Apple’s AirPods slip out? Conan O’Brien’s hilarious spoof offers a view

In his recent hands-on review, DT’s audio specialist Caleb Denison rated Apple’s AirPods pretty highly, though he noted that there’s a good chance they could fall out “during rigorous or particularly sweaty workouts.”

Of course, another problem with the AirPods – and all wireless earbuds for that matter – is that they’re easier to lose than the traditional wired alternatives. With Apple’s pods, a replacement will set you back $69, so you won’t want them going missing too often. Or ever, actually.

So to ensure they stay in place, how about following Cornett’s example and adding an extra orifice to each ear. You can tell friends it’s an Apple prototype for a new in-lobe bud.