Apple AirPods get better call quality with newest Windows 11 update

Prakhar Khanna
By

The best part about having Apple products is the way they work with each other seamlessly. However, when it comes to Apple devices working with other manufacturers’ devices, the story is completely different. For some people, it might be a pain to use AirPods with a Windows machine, but things are getting easier with the latest Windows 11 build, which brings better-quality audio calls on your Apple true wireless earbuds.

Insider Build 22526 for Windows 11 brings wideband speech compatibility to Apple’s AirPods lineup, which includes all the models, namely AirPods, AirPods (3rd gen)AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The update will improve audio quality in voice calls.

For the unaware, wideband speech is also known as HD voice, and it offers high-definition voice quality that operates in the 50Hz to 7000Hz frequency range. In simpler terms, if you are using AirPods with a Windows machine, your voice during the virtual meetings will be clearer and easily recognizable.

The latest development comes as several manufacturers work toward bridging the gap between their products. For instance, Google announced it will be making Fast Pair on Android phones work with Windows devices. The end result would be the ability to easily set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files between your Android smartphone and Windows machine. The company said it is working with HP, Acer, and Intel to bring the feature to Windows PCs.

Other changes coming with Windows Insider Build 22526 include fixes for issues like crashing of the File Explorer process, improved app icon resolution in search results, and more.

