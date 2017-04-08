Google says it does not have systemic compensation disparities despite DoL claims

Why it matters to you Inequality in tech is no new subject, but Google is now at the center of an investigation suggesting systemic pay discrepancies between men and women.

Google is none too pleased with a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor claiming the company displays “systemic compensation disparities.” On Friday, Janette Wipper, a regional director of the federal bureau, testified, “We found systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce.” The findings come as part of a continuing investigation against the tech giant, which is accused of violating federal employment laws due to salary inequities between genders.

The Silicon Valley company disputed the Department’s findings, as a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email, “We vehemently disagree with Ms. Whipper’s claim. Every year, we do a comprehensive and robust analysis of pay across genders and we have found no gender pay gap. Other than making an unfounded statement which we heard for the first time in court, the DoL hasn’t provided any data, or shared its methodology.”

Janet Herold, regional solicitor for the DoL, doesn’t seem convinced by the tech company’s denial. In an interview with the Guardian, she noted, “The investigation is not complete, but at this point the department has received compelling evidence of very significant discrimination against women in the most common positions at Google headquarters.” She added, “The government’s analysis at this point indicates that discrimination against women in Google is quite extreme, even in this industry.”