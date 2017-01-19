Mozilla just unveiled its new, web-infused logo

Why it matters to you The new look reflects the organization's determination to stay relevant and remain a leading provider of internet software technology and services.

The internet is at the heart of Mozilla, and that’s exactly what the not-for-profit organization behind Firefox said it wanted to reflect when it chose its new logo.

The minimalist design, unveiled this week and featuring the familiar “://” symbols found in web addresses, was created in collaboration with London-based design firm Johnson Banks.

Tim Murray, head of Mozilla’s creative team, said in a blog post that the new logo is the result of “thousands of emails, hundreds of meetings, dozens of concepts, and three rounds of research.” Yes, branding really is a serious business for serious businesses. Murray said the organization hopes the new branding will help it to become known as “the champions for a healthy internet. An internet where we are all free to explore and discover and create and innovate without barriers or limitations. Where power is in the hands of many, not held by few. An internet where our safety, security and identity are respected.”

The design uses a specially made “Zilla” font, dreamed up by Netherlands-based Typotheque.

“Selected to evoke the Courier font used as the original default in coding, Zilla has a journalistic feel reinforcing our commitment to participate in conversations about key issues of internet health,” Murray said, adding, “It bucks the current convention of sans serif fonts.”

Mozilla unveiled seven candidate designs in August last year and asked for interested folks to comment. At the time, it said it wanted a logo that would “resonate around the world” as well as have “the potential to show off modern digital technology.” It was also after something that would “stand the test of time,” which it put at around 5 to 10 years.

Design-minded peeps can check out Murray’s post for a complete breakdown of how the logo came to be, and why he believes it’s the perfect design for the organization.