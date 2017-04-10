Find a deal, job, or maybe even a date with these Craigslist alternatives

Since its 1995 inception as a emailing list distributed among friends in San Francisco, Craigslist has evolved into a popular classifieds site where you can buy, rent, or apply for almost anything. However, the site is a little outdated when it comes to visual design and search functionality.

For years, Craigslist has been the premiere website for scoring a free sofa and finding an available apartment, however, there are now plenty of other free services that do an equally fine job, but with a more attractive interface and fewer spam postings. They may not offer the sheer number of listings or familiarity of Craigslist, but they do provide a new audience and additional options not offered elsewhere, whether you’re merely looking for a short-term loan or to post your ad both online and in print circulation. Here are our top picks for the seven best Craigslist alternatives for online classifieds.

Part of eBay’s Classifieds Group, Close5 is becoming one of Craigslist’s largest competitors. Like Craigslist, Close5 covers most categories: selling, renting, job opportunities, and community events. Not included under this umbrella are personal ads, so you’ll need to head somewhere else to find your Missed Connection or potential love interest. Using Close5 might be an even better option than Craigslist, thanks to the user-friendly interface. You can sort items by price and view them in photo thumbnails, which is far more helpful than having to read all the Craigslist headlines and hoping the image attached is not some boring stock photo.