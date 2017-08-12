Could the Android O be released August 21?

Why it matters to you The Android O might be days away from being released, according to Evan Blass. You may finally have it in your hands before the month is out.

Many of you have probably been waiting for an official launch date for the Google Android O, otherwise dubbed as the Android 8.0, ever since Google released the public betas back in March. Having now gone through four developer previews, it seems as if the device could finally have a set release date, and it’s actually very soon.

The new Android O might be days away from being released, according to Evan Blass, with the rumored release date being August 21. On Twitter, Blass revealed that it could be released the week of August 21 or the phone could be released on that day itself. AndroidPolice editor David Ruddock was also on the social media platform with the same guess. With that being said, there is no official word or confirmation from Google yet.

But August 21 just so happens to be the same day as the solar eclipse, where the moon fully passes in between the Earth and the sun, in the U.S. If August 21 really is the official launch date, then the timing could not be more perfect. This is also partly because we still don’t know what the latest version of the Android OS will be called yet. A popular assumption for the name is Android Oreo, since the company loves using snacks and food to name every version of its mobile operating system. If that is the case, it could go well with the solar eclipse, which will be round and dark just like an Oreo cookie. But we’ll have to wait for August 21 to find out.

Ruddock also says that Google will provide an Android O update for its Pixel and Pixel smartphones on the same day. For those with older Nexus phones, there is no word yet on whether they’ll have to wait a little while longer for the official update.

The Google Android O is going to have a number of great features. Everything from its improved battery life to telling you how much battery power you have left on your Bluetooth devices. It will also come with a picture-in-picture mode, which will allow you to watch videos while performing other tasks on the phone.