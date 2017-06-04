The 5 best phones you can safely hand over to your kids’ grubby paws

Update: Added the Moto G5 Plus, iPhone SE, LG K20 V, and Blu Advance.

These days, it takes more than simply ringing the steel triangle on your deck to round up the kids for supper. As generations have plodded along and technology has advanced, the need for a more efficient way to maintain contact with children from afar has only increased, bolstered by their growing thirst for independence and reliance on consumer technology. Despite the fact that cell phones have become the obvious solution for basic communication and contact in lieu of the landline — and to a lesser degree, the steel triangle — they still pose both a financial and safety risk.

Parents like to know where their children are, keep them safe from inappropriate websites or apps, and stop the wrong people from contacting them. Service plans like Kajeet allow parents to control the functions of their kids’ smartphones, limiting access to websites and contacts, controlling when the phone can and can’t be used, and apportioning the bill between parents and kids, if preferred.

Even though a phone is a great way for parents to maintain contact with their children, picking the right one isn’t always easy. Parents must address crucial factors, such as cost and control, while simultaneously appeasing their children with features such as games, apps, photos, and texting, among other features. Let’s be honest, kids don’t need it all. And pre-paid, no-contract devices offer more peace of mind than most things in life. That said, here are our top picks for the best smartphones and cell phones for kids, so you can keep in contact with your loved ones at all times (even if they don’t want you to).

The Best

Motorola G5 Plus ($230) Taking the plunge and buying your kid a smartphone can be a bit scary, but it can also be worth the investment. Luckily, there are several great options that don’t break the bank — so you won’t be too upset if your kid’s trial run ends in a lost phone — but still have many of the features that merit springing for a smartphone in the first place. When it comes to smartphones that are a great value, but are modern and can take a beating, the Motorola G5 Plus is at the top of the list. This isn’t your typical, plastic smartphone, so your kids won’t be embarrassed to pull it out of their pockets. The aluminum exterior looks great and feels premium. Moreover, the G5 Plus has all the latest bells and whistles, including a fingerprint sensor, fast charging, and a 12-megapixel camera. This phone is unlocked, too, which means you can pick the carrier of your choice without being tied to a contract. One caveat: If you purchase the device directly from Amazon, we advise you to avoid the Prime Exclusive version, which is chock-full of ads. For younger kids, you’ll also want to install a parental control app. Read our full review here. Buy one now from: Motorola Amazon

The Rest