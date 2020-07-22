The Motorola Edge offers a great design, a beautiful display, and a relatively low price for what you get. Only one problem — to date, you’ve had to live in the U.K. to get one. That has finally changed — if you live in the U.S., you can now pre-order the Edge. A full release of the phone is scheduled for July 31.

In the U.S., the device will be available for $700 — but if you pre-order it, you can get it for $200 off, bringing the total down to $500. That’s a pretty impressive price for a device of this caliber.

The Motorola Edge isn’t quite a full-fledged flagship, but it’s still pretty high-powered. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Perhaps even better than the internal specifications, however, is the display — which is a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1,080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Sure, a higher resolution might have been nice, but in our review, we noted the bright colors and high dynamic range.

The phone also offers a triple-lens rear-facing camera, with one 64-megapixel main sensor, one 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and one 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor. There’s also a time-of-flight sensor for better depth information, and the front-facing camera on the device sits in at 25-megapixels. In our review, we noted that while the camera is versatile and can take good photos in the right conditions, it’s ultimately not very consistent. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery, and it’s able to pretty easily last up to two days on a single charge, which is impressive. Finally, it has 18W fast charging, so you can quickly top up the battery. Unfortunately, there’s no wireless charging support.

At under $700, there’s certainly some competition. For example, you could get an ultrapowerful iPhone 11, which offers much better performance and a better camera. On the Android side, there are plenty of options, like the much-loved and even more powerful OnePlus 8, which has a stunning design, solid display, and a Snapdragon 865 processor.

The Motorola Edge is available for pre-order from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and straight from Motorola. As mentioned, if you pre-order the phone by July 31, you’ll get it for $200 off.

