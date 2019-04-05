Digital Trends
Android

Samsung’s massive Galaxy S10 5G will be the first 5G phone you can buy

Julian Chokkattu
By
samsung galaxy s10 5g news announcement4
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

For the 10th anniversary of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, it’s either go big or go home, and Samsung is going gargantuan. Its ultimate flagship smartphone this year, apart from the experimental Samsung Galaxy Fold, isn’t the Galaxy S10 Plus, but the Galaxy S10 5G.

Updates

Rumors say the Galaxy S10 5G will launch on Verizon on May 16

Samsung’s first 5G phone is set to launch in South Korea on April 5, but what of other markets? Samsung has been tight-lipped about those details for the moment, but whispers are circulating that we might see the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G launch in the U.S. as early as the middle of next month.

Experienced leaker Evan Blass posted a tweet that simply said: “S10.5G.VZW.05.16.” While a lot more vague and enigmatic than his usual fare, it seems likely that this code refers to the launch of the Galaxy S10 5G coming on May 16. We know it’s coming to Verizon first — which explains “VZW.” While this isn’t confirmed, Blass has an exceptional record, so we’d be happy to put money on this being the official release date for the moment.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea on April 5

Samsung has confirmed it will be launching the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in its homeland of South Korea on April 5. Unfortunately for anyone who doesn’t live in South Korea, it hasn’t yet announced availability for everywhere else — but we imagine it’ll be following soon after.

Specifications

The phone shares many of the same specifications as the Galaxy S10 Plus, which the company announced alongside the Galaxy S10 and a lower-cost Galaxy S10e, but there’s a massive 6.7-inch screen instead of the 6.4-inch one seen on the Plus. That’s the biggest screen we’ve ever seen in a Galaxy S device. Samsung has also managed to keep the S10 5G’s size almost the same as the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9, which is an impressive feat achieved by shrinking down the bezels through the new hole-punch camera display technology.

What exactly is 5G? It’s the fifth-generation mobile network technology, following 4G LTE, and it promises much faster data speeds and lower latency. While there aren’t a lot of 5G networks available yet, U.S. carriers are expected to ramp up deployment in 2019 through 2021, though it’s unlikely we’ll see any kind of nationwide coverage soon. Instead, select cities will have specific 5G zones, so these 5G phones won’t offer too much for the immediate future and will frequently drop back to 4G LTE when there’s no 5G service available.

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Galaxy S10 5G is different not just in size from the rest of the S10 range, but because it also has a 5G logo on the back. More importantly, it has a fourth camera on the rear. The ultra-wide-angle, telephoto, and standard lenses that are present on the S10 and S10 Plus are paired with a fourth Time of Flight (ToF) camera on the S10 5G to accurately capture 3D depth data. This ToF camera is also present on the front next to the standard 10-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung said this will enable augmented reality experiences that are only possible through 5G, though no examples were shared of what this may look like.

The ToF cameras also enable a new feature called Video Live Focus — considering Samsung’s Portrait Mode is called Live Focus, which is a portrait-mode live effect for videos, where a blur is added behind a subject. A new tool called Quick Measure is also available, and while Samsung hasn’t mentioned what it does, we presume it means using the depth camera to get measurements of objects in the real world, not unlike Apple’s Measure app.

The rest of the specs, as previously mentioned, are in line with the S10 Plus including the 8GB of RAM, 128GB of base storage, and the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The entire Galaxy S10 range may feature the latest Snapdragon 855 processor from Qualcomm, but it’s the special X50 modem that’s used in the S10 5G that enables connectivity to 5G networks. The rest of the phones do not use this modem, so they won’t work with 5G networks at all. To ensure 5G doesn’t cause any major battery drain — which was a problem with some of the first 4G devices — Samsung has outfitted a massive 4,500mAh battery in the Galaxy S10 5G. To juice this beefy battery back up, Samsung’s also outfitting the S10 5G with Super Fast Charging at 25W, so you shouldn’t need to wait too long to get back to 100 percent.

Price and availability

Samsung will release the Galaxy S10 5G in Korea on April 5, where it will cost the local equivalent of about $1,230. Three colors will be sold, a black, gold, and silver model. In its press release, Samsung says the 5G Galaxy S10 will be the first 5G smartphone available in the market, and that it will be released in more markets in the future.

The U.S. release date has not been confirmed yet. Verizon launches its own 5G network on April 11, which may offer us a clue. We know the phone will be sold exclusively on Verizon first before coming to Sprint, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, T-Mobile, and AT&T a few months later.

Updated on April 5, 2019: The Galaxy S10 5G may launch in the U.S. on May 16.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best camera phones of 2019
verizon cuts off rural customers just ate time warner v2
Mobile

5G is here: Verizon switches on new network in Minneapolis and Chicago

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it has also begun deploying mobile 5G. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network, including when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
5g capable phones manufacturers feat getty
Mobile

The Moto Z3 is the first commercially available 5G device, but which is next?

5G is the future of mobile internet, and you've probably heard about the huge speed increases the new standard will bring. But not every phone will be capable of accessing 5G speeds. Here's every phone that supports 5G.
Posted By Mark Jansen
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T argues customers love 5G E because they want faster speeds

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

Verizon turns on its 5G networks in Chicago and Minneapolis a week early

Verizon has switched on its 5G network in select parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, giving customers in both of those cities amazing new download speeds -- if they have a 5G-compatible phone, that is.
Posted By Mark Jansen
playback issues frustrate google play music users
Music

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are now live in the U.S., 16 other nations

Google just announced a major revamp of YouTube Music, with an ad-free paid version called YouTube Music Premium. It's also changing YouTube Red to YouTube Premium. So what happens to Google Play Music? Here's what we know.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Abigail Bassett
samsung gear s3 smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes $131 off Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, discounts other smartwatches

Amazon is dropping the price on the Samsung Gear S3 by 37 percent. We've reviewed the Gear S3 and found that it is a great smartwatch for both Android and iOS users. And this deal is one of the best deals we've found online.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
google glass patent touchpad batteries woman
Mobile

A Google patent hints at a new attempt at an augmented reality headset

Google may be working on another augmented reality headset. The company was awarded a patent for an augmented reality headset. Unfortunately, the patent isn't specific as to what the headset will look like.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Keep the iPhone XS display crack-free with these screen protectors

Apple might have proclaimed the iPhone XS's glass as being its most durable ever, but that's not going to stop you from wincing if you drop your phone. Stay protected with the best iPhone XS screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
snapchat story
Mobile

A host of new changes adds to Snapchat’s increasing functionality

Snap made a series of announcements related to partnerships with other companies that will see Snapchat products being used in third-party apps. Examples include Bitmoji being available on Fitbit watches and Stories available in Tinder.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Hillary Grigonis
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite Netflix films and TV shows but don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to download movies and TV series from Netflix in iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Here are some common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
palm 2018 is stupid the tiny op ed 5384
Mobile

Palm seeks redemption for its tiny smartphone, now a $199 stand-alone handset

Palm is having another stab at generating some interest in its tiny smartphone. As well as offering a stand-alone version and improving some of its specs, it's also slashing its price to $199 from $350 throughout this month.
Posted By Trevor Mogg