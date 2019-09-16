Apple Arcade is officially available for iOS 13 beta testers today. The subscription gaming service offers access to dozens of online games, ad-free, for a set monthly fee. Games are also available across Apple devices, so you can plan a game on iOS, MacOS, and Apple TV.

The service is expected to go live for all Apple users on September 19; however, if you’re part of Apple’s iOS 13 beta program, you can get an early start and take the service for a spin now. Apple hasn’t officially announced that the beta is available, however, a number of tech sites, including The Verge, has been able to gain access to it.

The initial version of the service offers more than 50 different titles and a one-month free trial, so you can see if the service is for you before you actually have to fork over any cash for it.

Apple Arcade is expected to ultimately have over 100 exclusive games, which Apple has described as “extraordinary.” Initially announced in March of this year, the service will cost users $5 a month after that free trial ends.

We published a hands-on with Apple Arcade earlier today. Digital Trends gaming editor Felicia Miranda played Where Cards Fall, Sneaky Sasquatch, Skate City, Spek, Overland, and Shinsekai Into the Depths and found that “each game has something unique to offer in terms of style and genre.”

Overall, we thought that at $5, the service is a steal;, but it might still have issues competing with offerings like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. Whether it’s right for you will depend, in part, on what kind of gamer you are.

Given that Apple is offering a one-month free trial of the service, taking it out for a spin is kind of a no-brainer. While the full library of games isn’t available for the service quite yet, you’ll be able to get a decent feel for how the service is going to go from that one-month free trial, and can make a decision of whether or not it’s something you’re willing to pay for going forward.

Apple also published a rundown of some of the games that you can expect to find on the platform on its site earlier today. Apple Arcade will be available for all users on September 19.

