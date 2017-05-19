The 38 best Apple Watch apps to download

Whether you’re wearing an original Apple Watch or the updated Series 2, you’re going to want to know the best apps out there for making the most of your newfangled smartwatch. However, to find them, you typically have to trawl through thousands of apps already available on the App Store. To make your life easier, we’ve gathered the best apps for the Apple Watch and broken them down into several distinct categories, including fitness, entertainment, and social media. Enjoy!

Nike+ Run Club Nike’s running app comes pre-installed on the special Nike edition of the Apple Watch Series 2, but it works with all Watches, and supports GPS on the Series 2, whether it’s the Nike model or not. Track runs, get personalized fitness plans, compete on leaderboards, and even have fun with special Nike stickers for iMessage. Download now from: iTunes

Runtastic If you use Runtastic to track your running and other fitness activities already, the Runtastic Apple Watch app will fit right in with your workout. From your Watch, you can start your run, get live tracking data, control music, share workout times, and if you have your phone with you, then it’ll use GPS. There’s a free version of Runtastic, or the Pro version ($5) with no ads and more features. Download now from: iTunes Free iTunes Pro

Lifesum If Apple’s own fitness tracking app isn’t enough, then you may want to try Lifesum, a complete guide to getting healthier, fitter, and more motivated. It works with HealthKit and other apps. It prompts you to make small but important changes to your everyday life, that can end up having a larger cumulative effect. The app is free, but there is a subscription plan. Download now from: iTunes