  1. Apple

Ridley Scott just signed a major deal with Apple TV+

By

Famed producer Ridley Scott just signed a deal with Apple TV+ to create new projects for the streaming service. 

Scott was reportedly in talks, and a bidding war, involving other media outlets, but he officially signed with Apple in a multiple-year deal that’s estimated to be worth millions of dollars, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He previously had a contract with CBS TV Studios. 

The producer/director and his production company, Scott Free Productions, is known for such films as Alien, Blade Runner, Top Gun, Gladiator, and The Martian, and TV shows such as The Good Wife, The Man in the High Castle, and The Terror. 

This won’t be the first time Scott has paired up with Apple. Scott was behind the iconic “1984” Apple commercial, which featured a dystopian, futuristic world promoting the very first Macintosh computer. 

Digital Trends reached out to Apple to comment on the deal with Scott and to find out if he is signed on to create TV shows, movies, or both. We will update the story when we hear back. 

Since it debuted in November, Apple TV+ has released an exclusive lineup of TV shows and movies from many high-profile actors and filmmakers. These include The Morning Show, See, Servant, Dickinson, and For All Mankind. 

Other Apple TV+ projects announced for the future include a musical drama called Little Voice produced by J.J. Abrams and musician Sara Bareilles; Octavia Spencer’s Truth Be Told mystery series, a drama about a Muslim-American teenager titled Hala; and a Taika Waititi-led adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits.

Bringing Scott into the picture could further Apple’s plan to produce award-worthy, original content on its streaming platform. 

According to the New York Post, original Apple TV+ films would cost between $5 and $30 million each and would be backed by “elevated” Hollywood talent. 

